May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Wednesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.