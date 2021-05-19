Lynchburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Thursday. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. There is o…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Peri…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. A 52-degree low is fore…
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. It sh…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain …
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg will se…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Loo…