May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Thursday. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

