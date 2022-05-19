Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
May. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the ho…
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
A cyclone is a general term for a weather system in which winds rotate inwardly to an area of low atmospheric pressure.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 6…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a siz…
Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain toda…
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, t…