Lynchburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Pla…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. It shou…
Seventy-six: It's the number of tornadoes the Jackson, Mississippi, area experienced in less than five weeks.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a dras…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The f…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, t…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures…