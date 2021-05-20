May. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.