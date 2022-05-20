May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.