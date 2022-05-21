May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Sunday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.