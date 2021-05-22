Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 87.77. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
