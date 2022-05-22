This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 65F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
