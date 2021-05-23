 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert