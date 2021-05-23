Lynchburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
