Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it w…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Today's forecast b…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Saturday. …
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 65F. Win…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low.…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 m…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, t…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high …