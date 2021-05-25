For the drive home in Lynchburg: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
