May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest.