Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Overcast. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Today's forecast b…
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it w…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Saturday. …
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low.…
Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 deg…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 65F. Win…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 m…