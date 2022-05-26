May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Showers and thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.