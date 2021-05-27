 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert