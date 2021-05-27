May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.