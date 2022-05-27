For the drive home in Lynchburg: Showers in the evening, then clearing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
