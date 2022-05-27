May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Showers in the evening, then clearing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.