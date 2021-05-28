Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
