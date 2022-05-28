 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

