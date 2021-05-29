This evening in Lynchburg: Rain likely. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
