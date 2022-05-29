For the drive home in Lynchburg: Mainly clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
May. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. The…
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 deg…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Showers and thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Friday, the forec…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low.…
Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.