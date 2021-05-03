Lynchburg's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The 2011 Super Outbreak spawned 360 tornadoes from Texas to New York and killed 324 people, including 4 in Virginia.
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Wednesda…
The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Today's condi…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It l…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's …
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Ex…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Mostly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should…