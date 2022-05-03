May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.