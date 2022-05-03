This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Pla…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. It shou…
Seventy-six: It's the number of tornadoes the Jackson, Mississippi, area experienced in less than five weeks.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a siz…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, t…
A cyclone is a general term for a weather system in which winds rotate inwardly to an area of low atmospheric pressure.