May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.