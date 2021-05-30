 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert