This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are…
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. The…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine toda…
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 deg…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Showers and thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Friday, the forec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. E…
Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Mainly clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pr…