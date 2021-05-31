Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Mainly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
