May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.