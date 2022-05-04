For the drive home in Lynchburg: A few clouds overnight. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Pla…
Seventy-six: It's the number of tornadoes the Jackson, Mississippi, area experienced in less than five weeks.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a siz…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The f…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …