May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: A few clouds overnight. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

Local Weather

