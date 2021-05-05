 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert