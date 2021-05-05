May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.