Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 74% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Pla…
Seventy-six: It's the number of tornadoes the Jackson, Mississippi, area experienced in less than five weeks.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a siz…
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and var…
A cyclone is a general term for a weather system in which winds rotate inwardly to an area of low atmospheric pressure.
The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…