Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
