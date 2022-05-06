Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Pla…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a siz…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Lync…
The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and var…