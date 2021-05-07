This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
- Updated
The 2011 Super Outbreak spawned 360 tornadoes from Texas to New York and killed 324 people, including 4 in Virginia.
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. How likely is i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun…
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Today's condi…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchbur…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 deg…
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 …