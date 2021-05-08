May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Mostly clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.