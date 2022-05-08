Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
