May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Monday, there is a 31% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

