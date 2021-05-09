This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Monday, there is a 31% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
