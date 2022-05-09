Lynchburg's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
