Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

