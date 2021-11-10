 Skip to main content
Nov. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A few clouds overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

