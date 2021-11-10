Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A few clouds overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Snow chance enters picture quickly for Roanoke area as warm October rolls into colder-starting November
- Updated
It never got colder than 44 at Roanoke or 38 at Blacksburg all of October, but there is already potential for some snow in the region within the first week of November.
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. I…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. I…
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skie…