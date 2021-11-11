 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is only a 23% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert