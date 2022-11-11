For the drive home in Lynchburg: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference begins this weekend in Egypt. These types of conferences seem very far away with little impact on Virginia, but in the long game, they are important.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Lynchburg. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. How lik…
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Today's con…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Monday,…
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees to…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorro…
This evening in Lynchburg: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall a…