Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

