Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

