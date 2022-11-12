 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

