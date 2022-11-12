Lynchburg's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference begins this weekend in Egypt. These types of conferences seem very far away with little impact on Virginia, but in the long game, they are important.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
