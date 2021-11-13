 Skip to main content
Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Clear. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

