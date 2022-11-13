For the drive home in Lynchburg: Clear. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference begins this weekend in Egypt. These types of conferences seem very far away with little impact on Virginia, but in the long game, they are important.
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions a…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Today's con…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Lynch…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
This evening in Lynchburg: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall a…
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…