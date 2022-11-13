 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Clear. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

