Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

