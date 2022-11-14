Lynchburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions a…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference begins this weekend in Egypt. These types of conferences seem very far away with little impact on Virginia, but in the long game, they are important.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Today's con…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Lynch…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tod…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Clear. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should rea…