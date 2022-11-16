For the drive home in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Thursday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
