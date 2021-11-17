 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert