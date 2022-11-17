Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.