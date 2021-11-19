This evening in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lynchburg area. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
The Associated Press analyzed data from 1983 to 2016 and found exposure to extreme heat tripled, affecting about a quarter of the world population.
Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. It shoul…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions…
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix o…
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 …
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. …
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls…